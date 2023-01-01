Joseph Atwell Eaves was born May 16, 1923, in Limestone County to Joseph Wheeler “Joe” and Mary Della (Davidson) Eaves. He registered for service when he was 19 years old and served in the United States Army in World War II. He listed his residence as “4 miles from Veto.”
Eaves earned the rank of Sergeant and was attached to the 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division- the same as Audie Murphy. The 15th Infantry fought in both the Mediterranean and European theaters. In October 1943, while fighting in Italy, Eaves was wounded in the back by artillery shell fragments but was soon returned to duty.
In August of 1944, the 3rd Division was sent to France and landed at St. Tropez before advancing to through the Vosges Mountains. During this advance, Sept. 30, 1944, Sgt. Joseph A. Eaves was killed in action.
An announcement in The Alabama Courier, Oct. 26, 1944, stated that Eaves’ parents also had three other sons serving in the military, one in Italy and two stateside.
Another article published May 3, 1945, reported, “Recently, Mrs. Mary Delia Eaves of Veto received a letter from France telling about the burial of her son, Sgt. Joseph A. Eaves, who was killed in action in France, Sept. 30, 1944. It stated that he was given a full military burial in a beautiful U.S. Military Cemetery in France with appropriate religious services. She has also received a large American flag, which is presented to the nearest kin.”
Eaves’ mother penned a poem to her son in The Alabama Courier Dec. 7, 1944:
My Boy in France
I had a darling blue-eyed son,
His name was Joseph A.,
He was very tall and handsome
His hear twas light and gay.
But his country needed him
And so he went away.
For many and many a day
From darkness until dawn,
The bullets howling all around him
And did but little harm.
He fought in Italy fourteen months
And then was sent to France.
The war there was terrible
He didn’t have a chance,
So God looked down upon him
And took him to rest.
He was a brave soldier
And always did his best.
Although my heart is broken
And I get but little rest
I know I’ll meet my darling son
If I will do my best.
My son was only twenty-one
Just in the prime of life,
And God has only taken him
Out of a world of strife.
But many and many a Mother
Now shares with me the same.
But cheer up, American Mothers,
For we’ll meet our sons again.
His buddies they are with him
They would all do that again.
They were all brave and true,
They died for their colors,
The RED, WHITE and the BLUE.
– Mrs. Joe Eaves
In 1948, the body of Sgt. Joseph Atwell Eaves was returned to Limestone County, and he is now at rest at Sylone Cemetery in Elkmont.
