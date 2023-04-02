Lakin Hightower Garth was born November 16, 1926. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Winston Garth and resided on resided on West Hobbs Street in Athens.
Garth joined the United States Marine Corps and served in World War II as part of Co.B, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines. He earned the rank of Corporal.
The 1st Battalion was responsible for the total destruction of an attempted Japanese tank-infantry counterattack on September 15, 1944 at the Battle of Peleliu. The 1st and 6th Marine Divisions were also chosen to make the assault landings on Okinawa April 1, 1945. In early May 1945, the 1/5 were fighting in an area on Okinawa known as the Awacha Pocket where at night they received sporadic mortar and artillery fire.
Cpl. Lakin Hightower Garth was killed in action on May 7, 1945. He was 18 years old.
Cpl. Garth’s body was returned to Athens. Published in The Alabama Courier, Athens, AL, February 10, 1949:
Funeral services will be held today (Thursday) at two o’clock at the Methodist church for Lakin Hightower Garth, who died in the service of his country on May 7, 1945 in Okinawa, while serving in the U.S. Marines.
Services will be conducted by Dr. Bennett T. Waites, former pastor here and a very close friend of the Garth family, and the present pastor, Dr. R. B. Lavender. The local post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, which is named the Lakin Garth Post in honor of the deceased, will be in charge. Burial will be in the City Cemetery, McConnell-Service directing.
He is survived by his father and mother, Winston Stuart Garth and Ethel Mae Hightower Garth; five sisters, Mrs. Harold Lovvorn, Mrs. David Grisham, Mrs. C. J. Hayden Jr., Mrs. W. Bruce Sherrill and Miss Witty Garth; and one brother, Winston Stuart Garth Jr.
