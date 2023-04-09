Adam Eugene Loggins was born June 11, 1979, to parents Danny and Becky Loggins of East Limestone. The 1997 East Limestone graduate decided to join the United States Marine Corps after watching coverage of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. His father, the retired Chief of the Huntsville Fire Department, was a role model for Adam and his brother Josh, who joined the Army.
Loggins joined the USMC in 2006 and was a member of the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force from Camp Lejeune, N.C.. Entering at the age of 26, Loggins earned the nickname of “old man” and was looked up to by younger Marines. Loggins earned the rank of Lance Corporal.
The 3/6 deployed to Iraq in early 2007, and LCpl. Loggins died April 26, 2007, from wounds from sniper fire during combat operations in Al Anbar province. He was 27 years old.
A few days after his son’s death, Danny Loggins told The News Courier: “He’s always been a leader; he always wanted to make sure everything was done right. Sept. 11 affected him so bad, he felt he needed to do something. He felt joining the Marine Corps was the best way to get his point across so our way of life here would be protected. We talked in long discussions about the dangers of this. I tried to persuade him not to join.”
Besides his mother and father, LCpl. Loggins left behind a brother; sister; and a fiance, Brandy Heath, whom he had planned to marry upon his return home.
His parents were presented with his Purple Heart at his funeral service. LCpl. Loggins also earned the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He is buried at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville, Alabama.
A display honoring LCpl. Loggins can be found at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives in Athens. The display includes one of his uniforms, photos, and letters sent to his parents.
