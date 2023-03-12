Mason Leon Chapman was born Aug. 17, 1922, in Limestone County. He was the son of Everette L. Chapman and Eva Lee (Owens) Chapman of Anderson. Chapman was a tall, blonde haired, blue eyed, 19-year-old when he registered for military service in June 1942.
Chapman arrived at Ft. McClellan on Oct. 31, 1942. He was a member of the 54th Armored Infantry Battalion, 10th Armored Division (The Tiger Division) and earned the rank of Private First Class.
The 10th Armored Division arrived in France Sept. 23, 1944, and participated in the Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe Campaigns. Prior to battle, the division spent one month training at Teurthville, France.
After training, the 10th Division entered combat as part of the Third Army under General George S. Patton. From Teurthville, PFC Chapman and the 10th Division moved to Mars-la-Tour where they entered combat on Nov. 2, 1944.
According to sonsofliberty.org, “The Tigers first growled in anger in the Metz-Nancv area, and subsequently fought at the Siegfried and Maginot Lines, in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany. During 12 crowded days that ended with the seizure of Trier, the 10th Armored cleared a good deal of the Saar-Moselle triangle, earning special praise from General Patton, crossed the Saar, captured Saarburg, took a total of 65 towns, and rounded up 10,000 prisoners, including 4,500 at Trier alone.”
On Nov. 19, 1944, as the 10th Division led the Third Army into Germany, PFC Chapman was killed in battle. His body was never recovered. He is memorialized on the Tablets of the Missing, Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial in Saint-Avold, Department de la Moselle, Lorraine, France
