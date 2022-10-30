Jim Clutts was born April 10, 1921, in Limestone County to Ed and Emma Clutts. The family lived in Athens. At the age of 20, Jim enlisted in the United States Army and served during World War II.
PFC Clutts was attached to the 80th Infantry Division, 318th Infantry Regiment. The 80th Division left for Europe on July 4, 1944, aboard the SS Queen Mary. Once arriving in England, the soldiers crossed the Englsh Channel before landing in Normandy on Utah Beach on the afternoon of August 2, 1944, known as D-Day.
According to the history of the 8th Division, the Division’s “bloodiest month” occurred in September 1944. Pfc Clutts was wounded in September 1944. A U.S. World War II Hospital Admission card stated the following diagnosis, “Knee region- Popliteal space; Causative agent: artillery shell, fragments, afoot or unspecified.” he received the would while in the line of duty.
Pfc Clutts was discharged and returned to active duty. On Nov. 26, 1944, as the 318th Infantry regiment as they advanced through the Foret de Longeville in the push to seize St. Avold, they received heavy enemy mortar and artillery fire. During this push, Pfc Clutts was killed in action.
The Alabama Courier reported on Dec. 21, 1944:
“Additional information has been obtained about the death of Pfc. Jim Clutts who was reported killed in action last week’s Courier. His mother, Mrs. Emma Clutts of route 4 was informed he was killed in France Nov. 26. He was 22 years old.
On Sept. 24 he was seriously wounded in action and received the Purple Heart. Recovering from this injury, he went back to active duty Oct. 19.”
PFC Jim Clutts is buried at Plot C, Row 10, Grave 59 Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial in Saint-Avold, Departement de la Moselle, Lorraine, France. He earned the following commendations for his service to the country.
• World War II Victory Medal
• Purple Heart
• Combat Infantryman Badge
• Marksmanship Badge
• American Campaign Medal
• Army Presidential Unit Citation
• Army Good Conduct Medal
• European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.