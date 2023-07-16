Robert Joshua Phelps was born Dec. 13, 1886, near Athens. He was the son of William D. Phelps, who was justice of the peace and county surveyor, and Nannie Bradford Phelps. In writings, William Phelps listed his home as Cartwright, Limestone County.
Robert Joshua Phelps volunteered his service with the United States Army in World War I and was a member of the Headquarters Company, 324th Regiment, 81st Division. He earned the rank of private first class.
The decision to volunteer appears to have created a rift between son and father. In a letter to his father dated Nov. 9, 1917, Robert Phelps wrote the following.
“Dear Papa, This letter may surprise you. If it does, I hope it will be a glad surprise. At any rate do not worry about it and when you have thought the matter over I believe you too will decide that I have done the right thing.
“I, as you know, was subject to war duty. I would not have been drawn for some time and might not have been drawn at all if the war should end in a few months; however, I believe it will last for some time. But I had stayed out as long as I could content myself. I applied for a place as clerk in one of the government supply houses and was accepted. I am not to be drilled in bearing arms but am to help keep account of the supplies furnished to the soldiers.
“I will very likely be at one of the camps for the winter, am not yet informed as to which one. I realize that I shall have more to endure, and in case I should go to France later on, there will be some dangers to encounter. However, I feel that I now have an opportunity to do my part in this war and at the same time have a better place than the average soldier. I am much relieved since I enlisted.
“I gave up my position here Wednesday, after enlisting to take effect tonight, which is Friday. My boss said he certainly did hate to give me up. My place was paying me $90.00. I shall receive much less with the government.
“I am to go to Fort Oglethorpe Monday night. I shall very likely be there for two or three days and will then be sent to some place where I shall work. I will write often and let you all know where to write me.
“Now Listen, we are in this war. We must win it. What true American could submit to the rule of a German tyrant? If we are to win this war, each man, woman, and child must make some sacrifice. You must make yours, I must make mine. Let’s not worry over it. Let’s do so cheerfully. I have been more jolly since I enlisted than before. I expect to continue so. I hope to hear that you, and all our relatives are better satisfied about me and that none of you are troubled about me.
“I enlisted for the duration of this war, whether it be a month or five years. I shall not go home before leaving but hope to see you all at a time when things are more at rest.
“My time is much taken up this week. I have left off work long enough to write this letter. So, I must close. I will write again soon. With all love to home folks and relatives, I am devotedly, Robt.”
Phelps never returned home to see his family. A biographical memoranda was submitted about him and can be found in its entirety in the Alabama, U.S., World War I Gold Star Index, 1917-1918.
M.K. Clements, who was superintendent of Limestone County Schools at the time and for whom Clements High School is named, prepared Phelps’ memoranda.
Clements wrote, “(he) was sent across and landed in Liverpool, Aug. 12, 1918, and from there, to France, and was shellshocked just before the Armistice. He was sent back landing at New York, the 7th Day of December, and died in hospital Dec. 31, 1918.”
Clements included that Phelps had attended public schools of Limestone County, the Agricultural School in Athens and the State Formal School in Jacksonville, Ala. Phelps was very active in his church, M.E. Church, South, at Lebanon, where he served as Sunday School superintendent and was elected treasurer of the Epworth League in his church.
“He taught school very successfully in Limestone County until he entered the World War. He first volunteered, but was not accepted, on account of his health, and he came and worked on the farm for some months, and was finally accepted,” Clements wrote about Phelps.
After his son’s death, William D. Phelps sent a letter to his son’s platoon for information and to learn the names of his commanding officers. He received a letter back from another member of his son’s platoon.
“Mr. Phelps and I were in the same platoon, and I am glad to say that he was never known to murmur when duty called and at all times was on the alert and ready to go do the thing that was for the betterment of this organization.
“In my opinion there has never been a more Loyal, Patriotic Christian Gentleman fought for Our Flag and Country than Robert J Phelps of Headquarters Company 324th Inf.
“In submitting this I want to say that the Fine Christian Spirit of Robert will never die in the minds of those boys who served with Him and honored his fine character.
Sincerely a fellow comrad, E.H. Gunn, Athens, Alabama”
Today Pfc. Robert Joshua Phelps is buried at Phelps Cemetery in the Gipsy Community of Limestone County.
