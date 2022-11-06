William Walter Edge was born Sept. 21, 1918, in Marshall County, Ala., to William Otis and Cora (Champion) Edge. The family later resided in Capshaw, Limestone County. In December 1938, William married Minnie Slayton in Madison. The couple had two sons, John Luther and Bobby Gene Edge.
William enlisted into the United States Army in October 1940 and was attached to the 314th Infantry Regiment, 79th Infantry Division. He served in World War II and earned the rank of Private First Class.
The 79th Infantry Division was activated on June 15, 1942, and participated in the Tennessee Maneuver Area and later in the desert near Yuma, Ariz. They also trained for winter conditions in Kansas before embarking for England from Massachusetts.
Once the Division arrived in England in April 1944, they trained in amphibious landings. The 314th Infantry Regiment landed on Utah Beach, Normandy, and entered combat on June 19, 1944. Pfc. William Edge participated in taking Fort du Roule before entering Cherbourg on June 25.
The 314th Infantry Regiment saw house-to-house fighting in La Haye du Puits, the seizing of Lessay and Le Mans, and the taking of Charmes in street fighting. After continuous fighting from June to late October 1944, the regiment was relieved and sent to Luneville to rest.
On Nov. 13, 1944, the 314th returned to action and met heavy resistance between Nov. 17 and Dec. 20 as they moved through Haguenau, France, toward the Siegfried Line. On Nov. 19, 1944, Pfc. William Edge was killed in action at the age of 26.
Pfc. William W. Edge is buried in Epinal American Cemetery and Memorial in Lorraine, France. He was awarded the following commendations for valor and service to his country.
• World War II Victory Medal
• Purple Heart
• Combat Infantryman Badge
• Marksmanship Badge
• American Campaign Medal
• Army Presidential Unit Citation
• Army Good Conduct Medal
