Carl Mason Sims was born July 25, 1919, in Limestone County and lived in Toney. He was the son of Thomas Jefferson and Edna Blanch Sims. Carl noted his red hair, blue eyes, and freckled complexion when he registered for military service in 1940.
Sims earned the rank of Private in the United States Army. He served during World War II and was attached to the 135th Infantry Regiment, 34th Infantry Division.
The 34th Infantry Division — nicknamed “Red Bull” or “The Sandstorm Division” — was sent to North Africa where it participated in the Tunisian Campaign.
Although the 34th Division was hit hard in engagements at Faid Pass, Sened Station, and Fondouk Gap, in April 1943 it continued on to assault Hill 609 in Djebel Tahent in northwest Tunisia. The battle took place between April 27 and May 1, 1943, and was a decisive victory for the allies.
It was during the assault on Hill 609 that Pvt. Carl Sims was killed in action. He died April 28, 1943. Sims was awarded The Purple Heart and is at rest today at the North Africa American Cemetery and Memorial in Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia. He is buried in Plot 1, Row 18, Grave 5.
