Lester Leon Muse was born Aug. 17, 1924, in Limestone County — the son of Jess Lawrence and Ida Belle Muse. According to census records, the family resided in Athens.
When Lester was 18, he registered for military service and listed Elkmont as his place of residence. He entered service with U.S. Army Sept. 8, 1943, and was stationed at Fort McPherson. He earned the rank of sargent and was a member of Company E, 314 Infantry, 79th Infantry Division and served in World War II.
Muse sailed for England April 6, 1944, and participated in D-Day Invasion on June 6, 1944. He was wounded on June 9 and sent back to England. After recovering from his wounds, Muse returned to France and on Oct. 5, 1944, was wounded again.
A month later, Muse returned to battle. The 314th Infantry received orders Nov. 9 to take the Saverne Gap in the Vosges Mountains, which were heavily defended by the Germans. On Nov. 13, 1944, Muse was killed in action.
Muse was laid to rest in Athens City Cemetery June 9, 1948, with the American Legion Post presenting him with full military honors. He was awarded the Purple Heart.
