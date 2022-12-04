Thomas Allen Johnson was born Oct. 13, 1946, on Limestone County to parents James Otis and Cleo Defoe Johnson. He had one sister, Cleo Johnson Barnett.
Johnson enlisted in the United States Army and listed Athens as his hometown. He served in the Vietnam War as an indirect fire infantryman attached to Company B, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. He earned the rank of Sergeant and his tour in Vietnam began July 22, 1966.
In February 1967, the 1st Cavalry Division was part of Operation Pershing in the Bong Son Plain in Northern Binh Dinh Province. It was the first time since the beginning of the Vietnam War that all the brigades of the 1st Cavalry Division were in the same battle area.
On June 21, 1967 Company B, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division fought valiantly in the Bihn Dihn Province. The official history of the 1st Cavalry Division gives the following account.
“Specialist Fifth Class Edgar L. McWethy Jr. ‘B’ Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry, serving as a medical aidman, accompanied his platoon to the site of a downed helicopter. Shortly after the platoon established a defensive perimeter around the aircraft, a large enemy force attacked the position from three sides with a heavy volume of automatic weapons fire and grenades. The platoon leader and his radio operator were wounded almost immediately, and Specialist Fifth Class McWethy rushed across the fire-swept area to their assistance. Although he could not help the mortally wounded radio operator, Specialist Fifth Class McWethy’s timely first aid enabled the platoon leader to retain command during this critical period. Hearing a call for aid, Specialist Fifth Class McWethy started across the open toward the injured men, but was wounded in the head and knocked to the ground. He regained his feet and continued on but was hit again, this time in the leg. Struggling onward despite his wounds, he gained the side of his comrades and treated their injuries. Observing another fallen rifleman lying in an exposed position raked by enemy fire, Specialist Fifth Class McWethy moved toward him without hesitation. Although the enemy fire wounded him a third time, Specialist Fifth Class McWethy reached his fallen companion. Though weakened and in extreme pain, Specialist Fifth Class McWethy gave the wounded man artificial respiration but suffered a fourth and fatal wound. Through his indomitable courage, complete disregard for his safety, and demonstrated concern for his fellow soldiers, Specialist Fifth Class McWethy inspired the members of his platoon and contributed in great measure to their successful defense of the position and the ultimate rout of the enemy force. For his valiant action, Specialist Fifth Class Edgal L. McWethy Jr. received the Medal of Honor.
On the same day, and same action of 21 June, near Binh Dinh Province, Specialist Fourth Class Carmel B. Harvey Jr., ‘B’ Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry distinguished himself as a fire team leader during combat operations. Ordered to secure a downed helicopter, his platoon established a defensive perimeter around the aircraft, but shortly thereafter a large enemy force attacked the position from three sides. Specialist Fourth Class Harvey and two members of his squad were in a position directly in the path of the enemy onslaught, and their location received the brunt of the fire from an enemy machine gun. In short order, both of his companions were wounded, but Specialist Fourth Class Harvey covered this loss by increasing his deliberate rifle fire at the foe. The enemy machine gun seemed to concentrate on him and the bullets struck the ground all around his position. One round hit and armed a grenade attached to his belt. Quickly, he tried to remove the grenade but was unsuccessful. Realizing the danger to his comrades if he remained and despite the hail of enemy fire, he jumped to his feet, shouted a challenge at the enemy, and raced toward the deadly machine gun. He nearly reached the enemy position when the grenade on his belt exploded, mortally wounding Specialist Fourth Class Harvey, and stunning the enemy machine gun crew. His final act caused a pause in the enemy fire, and the wounded men were moved from the danger area. Specialist Fourth Class Harvey’s dedication to duty, high sense of responsibility, and heroic actions inspired the others in his platoon to decisively beat back the enemy attack. For his valiant action, Specialist Fourth Class Carmel B. Harvey Jr. received the Medal of Honor.”
Sgt. Thomas Allen Johnson was killed in action on July 21, 1967, at the age of 20. He is buried at Tanner Cemetery and honored in Washington D.C. on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Panel 22e, Line 31. Sgt. Johnson earned the following commendations for service to his country.
• Purple Heart
• National Defense Medal
• Vietnam Service Medal
• Vietnam Campaign Medal
• Combat Infantry Badge
