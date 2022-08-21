Raymond Garth was born on Nov. 13, 1944, in Tanner to George and Ellolee Garth. A few years later, the family relocated to Huntsville. In May of 1962, when he turned 18, he married his sweetheart, Cossie.
Garth joined the United States Army where he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was attached to Company B, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division as an infantryman and served in the Vietnam War.
On Nov. 13, 1967, Garth’s 23rd birthday, he was declared dead while missing after the helicopter he was a passenger in was lost due to hostile fire. The helicopter went down in the Quang Tin Province of South Vietnam.
Sgt. Raymond Garth is memorialized at the Northside Cemetery in Huntsville. He is also honor on Panel 29e, Line 89 of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. He received the following commendations for his service.
• Bronze Star
• Purple Heart
• Combat Infantryman Badge
• Marksmanship Badge
• National Defense Service Medal
• Vietnam Campaign Medal
• Vietnam Service Medal
• Army Presidential Unit Citation
• Vietnam Gallantry Cross
• Army Good Conduct Medal
