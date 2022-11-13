Grady Mae Sanderson was born Feb. 13, 1922, in Limestone County to parents Arthur Howard and Maie (Moore) Sanderson. The family lived in what was known as Slough, Limestone County. Maie Sanderson passed away in 1924 when Grady was a toddler, and his father remarried.
When Grady was 20, he enlisted in the United States Army. Sanderson completed basic training at Camp Blanding, Fla., on Sept. 14, 1943, and served during World War II. He earned the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Sanderson was attached to Company L, 135th Infantry Regiment, 34th Infantry Division (The Red Bull Division).
The 34th Division arrived in Italy on Sept. 21, 1943. In May of 1944, the Division marched through Rome, and took many cities as they made their way to the Gothic Line. On Sept. 15, Sgt. Grady Sanderson was killed in action by machine gun fire in Italy.
Sanderson’s brothers, Luther Frank Sanderson, Thomas Leo, and Cecil Ray Sanderson also served in the Army during World War II. His half-brother, Arthur Hagan Sanderson also registered for the military during the war. Luther was stationed in Hawaii at the time of his brother’s death in Italy.
Luther was born Dec. 22, 1915, in Limestone County. He enlisted in the Army around the same time as his younger brother Grady. PFC Luther Sanderson was attached to an antiaircraft automatic weapons battery in the Pacific Theater.
An article in The Alabama Courier on Oct. 4, 1945, announced that Luther Frank Sanderson would soon be home from the Pacific Theater.
“Inducted on 20 February, 1942, he received his initial training at Fort Eustis, Texas. Since then, he has spent 40 months in the Pacific Theater. He has received the Asian Pacific Ribbon abd Good Conduct Medal. He has three brothers, Thomas, Cecil, and Hagan. Thomas is serving in a Field Artillery Corps n the Philippines and Cecil is serving in the M.P. Corps in Germany. He also has two sisters, Maybell and Edith.”
All of the Sanderson brothers but Grady survived the war, and his body was returned home to Limestone County in 1948. The Alabama Courier reported on Nov. 18, 1948, “Final rites will be held for Sgt. Grady M. Sanderson who was killed overseas. The body will arrive on No. 2 Monday afternoon and arrangements will be announced by McConnell-Service.”
Luther Frank Sanderson passed away in 1994 and is buried with his wife Margaret at Roselawn Cemetery in Athens. Thomas Leo Sanderson passed away in 2007 and is buried alongside his wife Maureen at Limestone Memorial Gardens. Cecil Ray Sanderson died in 1986 and is buried next to his wife Jean in Roselawn Cemetery. Arthur Hagan Sanderson died in 1987 and is buried with his wife Virgie Roy in Limestone Memorial Gardens.
Sgt. Grady Mae Sanderson is buried near his father and stepmother at Athens City Cemetery. He was awarded the following commendations while serving his country.
• Purple Heart
• Combat Infantryman Badge
• Marksmanship Badge
• World War II Victory Medal
• American Campaign Medal
• Army Presidential Unit Citation
• Army Good Conduct Medal
• European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign
