The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide.
The following comes from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, on April 9, at 4:12 p.m.:
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a homicide in the 14000 Block of Maiden Ct. The scene has been secured and investigators are actively working the case. A suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public. Because this is an active death investigation, no further details are available at this time.
