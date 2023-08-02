The Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful Annual River Cleanup has a new name honoring the memory of one of the organizations most dedicated volunteers. The KALB Board recently renamed the event the Joann Christopher Memorial River Cleanup.
Christopher passed away June 24, 2023, but left a lasting legacy. She was a KALB volunteer and was instrumental in the creation of the recycling program as well as raising awareness. She organized many of the Elk River cleanups and was passionate about making Athens-Limestone a clean community for all.
“We were overjoyed when we heard the news that the KALB board decided to name their annual river cleanup the ‘Joann Christopher Memorial River Cleanup.’ What a fitting and much deserved tribute to her efforts over the years,” Christopher’s daughter Diane Robinson said on the behalf of the family.
Robinson said that the Elk River Cleanup was probably the event that meant the most to her mother.
Robinson said, “She wanted the river where she lived to be a beautiful and safe place for the people that played there and the animals and plants that lived there. She was not afraid to get dirty and work hard to make it happen. Sir Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the Boy Scouts said, ‘Try and leave this world a little better than you found it, and when your turn comes to die, you can die happy in feeling that at any rate, you have not wasted your time but have done your best.’ Joann Christopher certainly did that!”
“We feel that we can best honor and serve her memory and legacy by doing this and telling her story for years to come. We will never be able to thank her enough for all the wonderful things that she did for Limestone County,” KALB Executive Director Claire Tribble said.
