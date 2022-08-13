Bobbie Harold Brewer was born in Alabama on March 26, 1945, to Andrew Glen and Lizzie Brewer.
Brewer, who called Athens home, enlisted in the Unites States Army and where he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant.
His specialty was Aircraft Repair Chief, and he was attached to the 1st Aviation Brigade, 281st Aviation Company.
An article published in The News Courier on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 1970, states:
“A 24-year-old Athens soldier has been killed in Vietnam. Staff Sergeant Bobbie Brewer was killed recently near Khanh Hoa, South Vietnam, Pentagon officials said.
“The family was notified last Thursday and funeral arrangements are incomplete. Sgt. Brewer, assigned to the 281st Assault Helicopter Division, was a gunner on a helicopter that crashed while on maneuvers. He was serving his second tour of duty in Vietnam and had been in the country on his last tour since June 30, 1969.”
Brewer left behind his wife Judy Gail Whitt Brewer and their two sons, Bobby and David. Brewer was also survived by his parents, six brothers, and one sister. He is buried at Roselawn Cemetery in Athens, Ala., and is honored on the Vietnam Veteran’s memorial in Washington D.C. on Panel 13w, Line 7.
Brewer received several commendations during his service, including:
• National Defense Service Medal
• Vietnam Campaign Medal
• Vietnam Service Medal
• Army Presidential Unit Citation
• Vietnam Gallantry Cross
• Army Good Conduct Medal
