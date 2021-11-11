Veterans of America’s wars, officials from the city, county and state level and supportive individuals filled the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives for a Veterans Day event hosted by Athens State University.
The program, featuring lunch, music, guest speakers and more, took place at 11 a.m. with a packed house ready to honor those who have served.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill was in attendance, as was Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, Athens State University President Dr. Phillip Way and more leaders of the community.
The Athens State Community Band performed throughout the program, with melodies such as “Oh Shenandoah” and “America the Beautiful” permeating the large conference room where the event was held.
Additionally, the band performed each military branch’s anthem, with active or former service members of each branch standing up when their song was played.
The guest speaker for the event was PeggyLee Wright, a former United States Army Blackhawk pilot, who now owns a small business, The Company You Keep, in Huntsville.
Wright, who comes from a military background, preached about three topics she views as essential in her own life:
• Relationships with family and friends must be treated with care and be thankful for what you have. Wright related this to a time when she was in high school and was dealing with the “ebb and flow” of friendships.
• “Embrace the suck.” In other words, individuals should face their problems head-on and work to make themselves better. Just because things are tough does not mean an individual should give up. Wright related this to her own training to become a pilot, when things were not going her way with her test flights early on.
• Make real human connections that go beyond networking. In the words of Wright: “A true genuine human connection with someone is so much more important.”
While Wright related many of her life lessons to her own military experience and her military upbringing, she also made the point that service does not stop when the uniform is put away, but rather continues in other ways.
“There is still service to be done,” Wright said.
For Wright, service comes in many forms, but it always involves helping others.
“If you want to lift someone up, lift up yourself. If you want to lift yourself up, lift up others,” she said.
Way added that Athens State is now in the top seven percent nationwide for veterans, saying that student services for veterans “is certainly a priority of mine.”
