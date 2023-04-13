A new House Bill introduced by Danny Crawford to increase the amount of hours the Limestone County Board of Registrars are allowed to work passed unanimously Tuesday in the Alabama House of Representatives. HB 112 passed by a vote of 99-0 with 6 abstains, including Representative Ben Harrison who’s wife Elizabeth is a member of the Limestone County Board of Registrars.
The new bill would allow increase the work week for members of the Limestone County Board of Registrars from three days a week to five.
“It is very important. The growth of the county is putting tremendous stress on the board,” Rep. Crawford said.
Sandra Smith, Chairman of the Limestone County Board of Registrars said prior to the bill passing the House, “We have three registrars here in Limestone County, and we can only work 167 days a year. It is based on the population and now, we have almost 111,000 residents. We have 76,193 registered voters as of March 31, and it has increased some since then.”
Smith said the days currently allowed cause a problem with the board getting work done.
“It causes us to have to work on Saturdays a lot of time. We work over, especially during election time, we work until midnight several nights and we don’t get any pay for that. That’s why we have asked for them to increase our days to five days a week. HB112 is increasing our days work to more days,” she said. “Danny Crawford is our representative that is really working for us to try to help us get that.”
