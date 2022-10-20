Update: All eastbound lanes of I-565 are currently being reopened. Drivers should still continue to expect some delays and use caution as the congestion in the area clears.
Officers are working a seven-vehicle wreck on I-565 eastbound near exit 1. The wreck occurred around 6:30 a.m.
All eastbound lanes of I-565 near exit 1 are shutdown. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. At this time, it’s unknown when the lanes will reopen. Currently, we are waiting for tow trucks to remove the vehicles and clean up debris.
Five people were injured in the wreck. Two people have serious injuries and three additional people have minor injuries. Everyone is expected to survive.
A second two vehicle wreck happened shortly after this wreck when traffic started backing up. No one in the second wreck is injured.
