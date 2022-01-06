After more than 50 years as a family-owned skilled nursing facility, Senior Rehab & Recovery Center at Limestone Health Facility is under new ownership. Limestone Health Facility, a 170-bed skilled nursing facility in Athens held by the Hunt family since 1968, has been acquired by Preston Health Services Inc., a company based in Centre, Ala., that owns three north Alabama skilled nursing facilities and also provides home health and hospice services. The change in ownership took effect on Jan. 1.
“It has been an honor and privilege for our family to serve the people of Limestone County for more than half a century,” said David Hunt, former owner and administrator of Limestone Health Facility.
“We are gratified to be passing along this honor to a company that shares our values and will continue to maintain the best traditions of our facility,” he said.
All employees at Limestone Health Facility are being retained, and the goal is to ensure a seamless transition for residents and employees. “We are excited to not only expand our footprint in the nursing home industry in north Alabama, but to also continue to provide the level of high-quality patient care Limestone residents and their families expect,” said Jim Walker, president of Preston Health Services.
Preston Health Services owns and operates Marshall Manor Nursing Home in Guntersville; Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Florence; and South Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Owens Crossroads. With the addition of Limestone Health Facility, the company will hold 564 licensed beds in the state.
