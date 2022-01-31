HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The Huntsville City Council has rejected a proposal to install red light cameras in the city and fine motorists caught running them.
The measure failed almost unanimously at a recent council meeting, WHNT-TV reported.
Council member Francis Akridge, who introduced the proposal, said the cameras are a common sense approach to traffic safety and are needed in the growing city.
But several other council members have disagreed with Akridge on the issue in past meetings, and it was shot down at Thursday night’s meeting.
