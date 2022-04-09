The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that inspection of the Tennessee River Bridges on Interstate 65 will resume next week.
A single-lane closure on the southbound bridge will be in place from 8 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. daily, Monday, April 11, through Thursday, April 14. There will be no lane closure Friday, April 15 or over the weekend.
Expect significant delays on I-65 south of Athens and delays on connecting routes as well, including parts of I-565, Alabama 20 and U.S. 31 in southern Limestone County. Motorists are encouraged to plan additional travel time, use alternate routes if possible, and check traffic conditions via ALGOtraffic.com or the ALGO Traffic app before departing.
Message boards will be positioned on I-65 to alert motorists to the lane closure and potential alternate routes. ALDOT will monitor traffic on I-65 and other impacted routes and adjust messaging as needed.
A consultant specializing in bridge analysis is performing the inspection in preparation for a major bridge rehabilitation project, anticipated to begin in 2023.
If investigation of the southbound bridge is completed next week, inspection of the northbound bridge will begin the following week. Expect lane closures on I-65 northbound from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, Monday, April 18 through Thursday, April 21. No lane closures are planned for the last week of April, though additional lane closures will be necessary at least two weeks during May to complete the northbound inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.