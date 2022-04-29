The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that inspection
of the Tennessee River Bridges on Interstate 65 will resume next week.
A single-lane closure on the northbound bridge will be in place from 8 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m.
daily, Monday, May 2, through Thursday, May 5, and again Monday, May 9, through Thursday,
May 12.
In addition to the static lane closure, there will be a slow-moving rolling operation impacting
different travel lanes of both bridges at different times throughout the day on Tuesday, May 3, and
Wednesday, May 4.
Please expect significant delays if traveling northbound and be aware of the possibility for delays
to southbound travel at times. Plan additional travel time or use alternate routes if possible. Check
traffic conditions via ALGOtraffic.com or the ALGO Traffic app before departing.
Message boards will be positioned on I-65 to alert motorists to the lane closure and potential
alternate routes. ALDOT will monitor traffic and adjust messaging as needed.
A consultant specializing in bridge analysis is performing the inspection in preparation for a major
bridge rehabilitation project, anticipated to begin in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.