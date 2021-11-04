HUNTSVILLE — The following comes from ALDOT:
The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that traffic on Interstate 65 between Athens and Interstate 565 will be detoured for two days next week for bridge girder painting, weather permitting.
All southbound traffic will be detoured at Exit 347 (Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8. All northbound traffic will be detoured from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
On both dates, traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65. Please expect delays and plan accordingly. Reduce speed and be prepared to merge and exit. State troopers will assist with traffic control.
The $2,833,868 Rebuild Alabama project with contractor Miller & Miller is widening the Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road overpass. Construction of a related $13.3-million Rebuild Alabama project to add lanes on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road from U.S. 31 to I-65 began in September. Also, the City of Huntsville plans to widen the segment of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road east of I-65 to Greenbrier Parkway in another project.
