The following comes from the Alabama Dept. of Transportation:
HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that all northbound Interstate 65 traffic between Interstate 565 and Athens will be detoured at Exit 347 (Huntsville Browns Ferry Road) on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Weather permitting, northbound traffic will be detoured onto the Exit 347 ramps from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Browns Ferry Road to the onramp back to I-65 northbound so workers can complete removal of temporary safety measures over I-65 northbound.
Please expect delays and plan accordingly. Reduce speed and be prepared to merge and exit. State troopers will assist with traffic control.
The $2,833,868 Rebuild Alabama project with contractor Miller & Miller is widening the Huntsville Browns Ferry Road overpass. Construction of a related $13.3-million Rebuild Alabama project to add lanes on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road from U.S. 31 to I-65 began in September.
Also, the City of Huntsville plans to widen the segment of Huntsville Browns Ferry Road east of I65 to Greenbrier Parkway in another project.
