A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:23 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has caused a lane closure. All lanes of Interstate 65 near the 304 mile marker, in Cullman County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.