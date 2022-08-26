Students at the iAcademy at Athens Elementary School gave their facility dog, Eli, a little extra love for National Dog Day on Aug. 26.
Eli, a four-year-old labradoodle and trained therapy dog, has served Athens Elementary students and staff since the beginning of 2020.
He provides students and staff with much needed emotional support during the school day by offering a comforting presence and unconditional affection. His presence eases the stress levels of students and staff alike.
Eli “helps create a safe and comforting classroom environment for students,” according to iAcademy Principal Amanda Tedford.
For the last couple of weeks, he has enjoyed welcoming his Athens Elementary family back to the classroom.
When he’s not in the classrooms or walking the halls of the iAcademy, Eli is at home with his primary caretaker, Cindy Greenway.
Greenway discovered schools in Alabama had avenues available to welcome a therapy dog into their school family while at a training. Following the training, she returned to Athens Elementary where she told the administration the positive impact therapy animals can have on the day to day functions of the school.
The administration backed Greenway and began the process of acquiring Eli.
The iAcademy’s status as a Title 1 school, as well as it being the elementary school with the highest concentration of students receiving special education services in the city, aided in qualifying the school to receive Eli.
Greenway tells students that although she is his primary caretaker, “Eli belongs to everyone at Athens Elementary.” He isn’t her dog but “is a member of everyone’s family.”
Greenway and Tedford noted numerous success stories where students who were previously afraid of dogs went on to get their own family dog after warming up to Eli.
Eli is beginning his third year of service at the iAcademy, and typically service dogs are able to work for five to seven years.
