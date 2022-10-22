This is the third installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been selected by their peers as Teachers of the Year at Athens City Schools.
Name: Keita Gladney
School: iAcademy at Athens Elementary
Grade Level(s) You Teach: K-3
Subjects You Teach: K-3 Special Education Resource teacher. I also Co-Teach in a 3rd grade classroom with Mrs. Lisa Gill.
Degrees & Granting Institutions:
Associate’s Degree in General Studies, Calhoun Community College
Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary/Collaborative Education (K-6) with Minor in English Language Learners, Athens State University
Master’s Degree in Elementary Education (K-6), University of West Alabama
Special Certifications or Training: Instruction and Strategies for students with Autism. Social/Emotional disorders; Adaptive Curriculum for Exceptional Children; Accommodating and Modifying General Education Curriculum for Students with Special Needs; Trained in proper co-teaching strategies and implementation; Collecting and Analyzing Student data; Behavior Management and Managing a Crisis;
Where is your hometown? Decatur
Why did you become a teacher? Growing up, I first thought I wanted to be an attorney because I wanted to speak up for others. I later decided to I wanted to become a social worker to protect others. Then I thought I wanted to be a counselor so that I help and be there for children. I have also wanted to make a difference in the lives of others. I have also always had a passion for children. Becoming a teacher allows me to be all of those things for my students. I am an advocate (attorney), a protector (social worker), and a confident and encourager (counselor) every day as a teacher.
How many years have you been a teacher? 6
How many years have you been with Athens City Schools? 6
The best part of my day is: I love to see my students become confident and persevering. My day is made when I see the smiles and excitement from my students when they are celebrated and acknowledged for accomplishments and growth that they manifest and construct on their own.
Who has been your greatest source of inspiration? My greatest source of inspiration to become an educator would have to be my 4th and 6th-grade teacher Mrs. Jean Howard. She was my advocate, protector, and encourager when I didn’t know I needed one. Mrs. Howard believed in me when I wasn’t able to believe in myself. She never gave up on me when many other teachers did. She made me feel safe, important and loved. She changed my life for the better and as an educator, I pray that I am able to be and do the same for my students.
I hope to inspire my students: I hope to inspire my students by living my life in a way that radiates kindness and love, understanding and acceptance, and perseverance and determination.
What advice would you like to share with new teachers? I would advise new teachers to make a conscious effort to get to know each of their students personally. Show a genuine interest in their lives, cultures, and community. Likewise, allow your students to get to know you. The real you. Let them into your life as well. I would also say to take care of yourself mentally and physically. You can not be what your students need you to be if you are not healthy. Most importantly, love your students wholeheartedly and tell them daily. If you do these things you will always want and do what is best for your students.
What is your greatest hope for your students? My greatest hope for my students is that they grow and develop into confident, motivated, and successful learners. I hope that my students are able to own their successes and failures. I hope they understand and view failures as learning experiences and stepping stones to success. I hope that my students grow to love and believe in themselves always.
What are your hobbies, interests or other things you like to do as an individual or as a family? I like to craft and create things. I love to read. I like supporting and spending time with my children (personal and school).
Favorite Quote: “Fair does not mean giving every child the same things. Fair is making sure that each child has what they need to feel and be successful in all aspects (academically, behavioral, social, and emotional)”.
It is the season of Thanksgiving. For what are you most grateful? I am grateful for faith, hope, and love. I am grateful for my family and friends. I am grateful for a work family that loves and supports students as passionately as I do.
Anything else you would like to add? Celebrate all accomplishments. Big or small. Especially when it comes to children. What may seem small and insignificant to you could be life-changing for someone else.
