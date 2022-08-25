The City of Athens is joining Trinity Grand Reunion organizers in shining the local spotlight on this year's grand marshal for the Trinity Parade, Mr. Robert Malone.
Mr. Malone in a 1963 graduate of Trinity. He is retired from the U.S. Army and served 42 years as Department of Defense chief meteorologist, He returned to Athens in 2008 to take care of his mother, Maggie Malone, a retired Athens City Schools teacher.
Mr. Malone is in his 14th year as pastor at Village View UMC. He has served as a commissioner on the Athens Planning Commission and Athens Zoning Board of Adjustments.
He is a member of the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame, Class of 2017.
Mr. Malone supports various programs and projects associated with the historic Trinity-Fort Henderson site and Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park, and is often seen in his yellow truck participating in the Trinity Parade and the Veterans Day Parade.
Throughout the years, he has supported different Relay for Life events from offering prayer at the countywide celebration to buying meals and chicken stew to support Relay fundraisers, and then asking that some of those meals be provided to people in need.
Thank you Mr. Malone for serving our country and giving back to our city. You definitely have the heart to be one of our city's Classic. Southern. Characters.
