A group of students from Lindsay Lane recently returned from an action packed trip to Washington D.C. where they attended Student Leadership University 201. While there, one student’s accomplishment lead to a memorable opportunity at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington.
During the five-day trip, students toured many of Washington D.C.’s most popular destinations. They toured the museums, memorials, and the Capitol. While at the Capitol, the students were invited to the Speaker’s balcony adjacent to the Speaker of the House’s suite.
“They had some personal time with Congressman Dale Strong and heard from Senator Tommy Tuberville. Between all the activities, they heard from some incredible speakers such as Ben Carson and former Army Ranger and Black Hawk Down hero Jeff Struecker,” Myra Carter with Lindsay Lane said.
One of the most exciting moments of the trip came when 10th grader Jacob Plitsch was named the winner of the essay contest. Plitsch has submitted an essay on Hall Moore. For winning the Student Leadership University 201 essay contest, Plitsch had the honor of participating in the wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
“There were approximately 1,000 students at this conference so Jacob winning was pretty amazing,” Carter said. “What an unforgettable experience and a day none of those students and chaperones will soon forget. The trip was incredible and so impactful.”
Lindsay Lane students are already looking forward to next year for Student Leadership University 301 which will be in London, Oxford and Normandy.
