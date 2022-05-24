With most precincts reporting as of presstime, unofficial Limestone County election results indicate that Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin took an overwhelming majority of votes coming in at 59.63 percent. Although there is no Democratic candidate in the race, he will now face Independent Randy King in the general election. The district attorney contest saw a much closer race with current DA Brian C.T. Jones on top with 52.1 percent of votes going to him.
David T. Puckett and Britley Leonard Brown will go to a runoff election in June with neither candidate garnering 51 percent.
Limestone County Sheriff
Joshua McLaughlin: 11,008 votes at 59.63 percent
District Attorney, 39th Judicial District
Lucas J. Beaty: 8,078 votes at 47.9 percent
Brian C.T. Jones: 8,787 votes at 52.1 percent
District Court Judge, Limestone County, Place No. 2 David T. Puckett: 7,254 votes at 43.97 percent
Britley Leonard Brown: 4,353 votes at 26.39 percent
Other notable races
Gov. Kay Ivey took an overwhelming majority of votes in Limestone County with 10,375 votes, or 54.71 percent going to her.
Wayne Reynolds garnered 56.1 percent of Limestone’s votes for State Board of Education District 8.
Daryl Sammet dominated the district 1 county commission race coming in with 61.01 percent of votes.
Derrick Gatlin secured district 3 with 59.15 percent of votes and will face Democratic candidate Stephanie Manning in the November general election.
Ronald R. Christ, Jr., Republican, received 57.5 percent of votes and will face Sheryl Scales in the November general election for the county board of education seat.
State Races United States Senator
Will Boyd, Democrat: 1,251 votes and 64.68 percent
United States Representative 5th Congressional District
Kathy Warner-Stanton, Democrat: 1,176 votes and 61.19 percent
United States Senator
Mo Brooks: 7,130 votes and 37.98 percent
Katie Britt: 7,096 and 37.8 percent
United States Representative, 5th Congressional District
Dale Strong, Republican: 8,396 votes and 47.5 percent
Casey Wardynski, Republican: 4,417 votes and 24.99 percent.
Attorney General
Steve Marshall with 14,289 votes at 86.84 percent
State Senator, District No. 1
Tim Melson at 6,978 votes and 72.06 percent
State Senator, District No. 2
Tom Butler at 1,124 votes and 58.69 percent
State Representative, District No. 2
Jason Black at 1,946 votes with 46.42 percent
Ben Harrison at 1,423 votes with 33.95 percent
State Representative, District 4
Sheila Bannister 654 votes with 47.46 percent
Parker Duncan Moore 429 votes with 31.13 percent
State Representative, District 25
Buck Clemons 174 with 52.25 percent
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5
Greg Cook 9,786 votes with 59.72 percent
Secretary of State
Wes Allen 6,296 votes with 40.82 percent
Jim Zeigler 6,076 with 39.39 percent
There are 203 provisional ballots to review and final results will be in Tuesday at 5 p.m. according to Probate Judge Charles Woodroof.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.