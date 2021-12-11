MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Corrections said Thursday that it is investigating the death of an inmate as a possible suicide.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said prison staff reported finding 47-year-old Leon Demel Latham unresponsive Tuesday morning in his private cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility.
He was pronounced dead at the prison infirmary about 40 minutes later.
A spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections wrote in an email that the death was an “apparent suicide” but it remains under investigation.
The prison system said Latham was serving a life sentence for first-degree sexual abuse.
