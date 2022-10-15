The Athens State University LaunchBox on Marion St. had the opportunity on Thursday to provide a venue for Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035 to co-host a regional roundtable for higher education leadership, entrepreneurial ecosystem builders, rural community leaders, and lawmakers.
“For those of us engaged in higher education, we have noticed that many Alabama students seek opportunities outside the state after graduation with all of the knowledge and experience that they gained while in college here,” said Andrew Dollar, director of the Athens State LaunchBox. “We are grateful to connect with leaders in the business and government sectors who can serve as resources to our students and help us create more homebase opportunities for them.”
Leaders of the public, private, and education sectors met together to discuss and overcome shared challenges such as workforce retainment and to discover opportunities for collaboration.
“Through this roundtable, Innovate Alabama’s goal is to connect local and state policymakers with leading entrepreneurs and higher education folks across North Alabama to learn about some of the obstacles these leaders are facing as they work to move this region forward,” said Rep. Anthony Daniels, Innovate Alabama board member. “As representative of District 53, I’m grateful to serve the North Alabama community and to work with regional partners, like Launch 2035 and Alabama A&M, who are at the forefront of growing an inclusive, prosperous economy in North Alabama.”
Launch 2035 is a regional economic partnership founded in 2014 to ensure regional economic growth and unification in Limestone, Madison, and Morgan Counties. Since its founding, the organization has expanded to include all of North Alabama.
“The opportunities are endless when we bring together people from different corners of Alabama to develop innovative opportunities that enhance the economic landscape of our region,” said Rob Hamilton, Launch 2035 chair. “The Singing River Trail is a prime example of this. By working with leaders in both the public and private sector across multiple counties, we developed a product that would leverage our region’s outdoor recreation assets to increase our state’s economic footprint.”
He went on to say, “we are excited about today’s conversation and those to follow. This is the beginning of a long partnership between our state and regional leaders as we continue tapping into North Alabama’s incredible potential.”
The Athens State LaunchBox hosts numerous opportunities for collaboration and innovation in the community.
