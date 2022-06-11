On Friday, leadership at Intech Medical, along with the Limestone County Economic Development Association, the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce, the city of Athens, and Limestone County hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at its Durham Drive plant.
In attendance were president/CEO of LCEDA Bethany Shockney, vice president of operations at Intech David Brackeen, CEO of Intech Laurent Pruvost, Commission chairman Collin Daly, council president Chris Seibert, and CEO/president of the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce Pammie Jimmar.
Also in attendance were councilwoman Dana Henry, Alabama State House Representative Danny Crawford, and representative of the 5th Congressional District of Alabama U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks. Bill Turner and his wife were in attendance at the event as well.
Attendees heard remarks from Brackeen, Pruvost, Daly, and Seibert as well as opening and closing remarks from Shockney and Jimmar.
“Intech Athens has the very best of employees. ... They are some of the most talented (and) hard-working, with the best customer service mentality to take care of our customers, which in the end — as always — we consider the patient in the hospital, because in the end what we build makes its way to that surgery,” said Brackeen.
Globally, Intech has grown to 980 employees. It has seven sites in 3 countries employing 25 nationalities of people.
“I am so blessed and lucky to have such a great team to put all of this on today. A majority of these are local homegrown people, which shows a great testament to the area that we live in,” Brackeen said.
Intech hopes to increase its revenue with the addition of a new building at its Athens location.
“Now, with this additional building we’re going to add an additional 40,000 square feet, which will put this site at over 100,000 square feet. We plan to grow our revenues from $44 to $70 million over the next five years to better support our growing customers,” said Brackeen.
Intech Athens should add an additional 30 to 50 employees over the next five years.
