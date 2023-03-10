The Alabama Department of Corrections continues to investigate the recent deaths of two inmates who were serving time at Limestone Correctional Facility.
Joshua Ledlow, 39 years old, was serving a 15-year sentence for Burglary III out of Cullman County and Mohamad Osman, 33 years old, was serving a 20-year sentence for Child Abuse out of Autauga County.
According to ALDOC, “On March 2, 2023, an inmate death was reported at Limestone Correctional Facility. Inmate Joshua Felton Ledlow was discovered unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving measures were immediately administered, and he was taken to the Health Care Unit. Medical staff continued working on him, but they were unable to resuscitate him. He was pronounced deceased by the attending physician.”
The following day, Osman’s body was found by staff of the Limestone Correctional Facility. ALDOC released the following statement regarding his death:
“On March 3, 2023, an inmate death was reported at Limestone Correctional Facility. Inmate Mohamad Osman was discovered unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving measures were immediately administered, and he was taken to the Health Care Unit. Medical staff continued working on him, but they were unable to resuscitate him. He was pronounced deceased by the attending physician.”
The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the deaths of Osman and Ledlow. Cause of death is pending an autopsy and the conclusion of the investigation.
