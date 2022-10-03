The Athens Arts League teamed with Isom’s Orchard over the weekend for “Paint in the Persimmons.” Children gathered on a beautiful fall morning in the persimmon grove at Isom’s for a morning of painting and fun.
The art class was taught by Vickie Lee Camp with volunteers from the Athens Arts League there to help the children as they created their individual paintings in the picturesque setting beneath the trees.
Wes and Marlene Isom made the event even more special by choosing the Athens Arts League as the recipients of generous donation to help the arts. The money will be used to purchase art supplies for two first grade classrooms at Blue Springs Elementary for a year.
The donation will also help the Athens Arts League provide art classes and supplies for after school foster children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.