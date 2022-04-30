Isom’s Orchard opened its strawberry season this month and will have pre-picked strawberries available Monday through Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. until they sell out for the day.
Customers can purchase pre-picked strawberries for $16 a bucket or pick for themselves for $15 a bucket on days when the orchard offers u-pick.
The Isoms update customers daily on their Facebook page regarding if u-pick is available and if pre-picked strawberries are available.
Isom’s Orchard is four generations deep in its legacy of providing farm-fresh goods for Athens, Ala.
The current owner, Wes Isom, is proceeded by his grandfather, E.K., who began growing peaches before World War II, and his father, Joe, who in 1957 established the fruit stand found alongside HWY 72 today.
Wes, Marlene and children provide Athens with farm-fresh foods from April until Thanksgiving, beginning with strawberries and ending with apples.
They can be found at the Orchard seven days a week with various fruits, vegetables and other goods available for purchase.
U-pick and pre-picked strawberry availability depend on if the weather permits picking. Customers can direct questions regarding strawberry availability to Isom’s Orchard at (256)-232-0808. If there is no answer, strawberries are likely sold out for the day, and no one is present to take your call.
