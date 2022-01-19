Last Thursday, Jan. 13, the staff of Village Pizza held a special event to help raise money to benefit one of their own. Manager Kacey Cooley was involved in a car accident on Jan. 8 and was in ICU at Huntsville Hospital for several days. The staff decided to donate all their tips earned on the benefit day for Cooley’s medical expenses.
The Village Pizza staff wanted to help Cooley in any way possible. More importantly, they wanted him to know how much he means to his work family. Matthew Labathe, bartender at Village Pizza, said that the benefit day went really well. “As much as medical expenses are these days, it might just be a drop in the bucket, but every little bit helps,” Labathe said. “We don’t have a huge payroll here, but we are all very close.”
Manager Laci Meals described the turnout to the Thursday benefit day as “incredible” with the staff raising approximately $5,000.
Cooley is no longer in ICU at Huntsville Hospital but still has a long road ahead of him. Labathe reported that Cooley is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Birmingham, and they are hopeful for a full recovery.
The staff of Village Pizza are considering an additional benefit day in the future, but no date has been scheduled. In the meantime, those who wish to donate to help Cooley and his family with medical expenses can drop monetary donations off at Village Pizza or through a GoFundMe that has been established. Visit https://gofund.me/16e6b120 to donate.
