This week, the Parrotheads of the Athens Activity Center put on their flip flops and finest beachwear as they paid tribute to the late, great Jimmy Buffett. They spent the morning listening to some of Buffett’s greatest hits and working on a new Dancercise routine to Margaritaville.
Local artist, Parrothead and center regular Karen Middleton painted a portrait of Buffett that was placed centerstage for the day of honoring the leader of the Coral Reefers. She also created a wreath that featured Buffett’s lost shaker of salt and a cheeseburger in paradise.
