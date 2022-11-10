The Athens Police Department (APD) and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) were the recent recipients of new Carter Kits donated by Autism Support of Alabama. The kits are designed by a first-responder with an autistic child to help law enforcement officers and other first responders better handle situations involving individuals with autism or other developmental disorders and sensory issues.
Carter Kits, the “go-to sensory bag,” contain items that are known to both comfort and help children focus appropriately when facing stressful situations or after traumatic events.
Autism Support of Alabama’s Associate Director Jenny Morris explained, “The contents don’t have to be used just with people with autism. If you have a teen or an adult who have another special need or they are a [neuro]typical person who are just under a lot of stress and anxiety ... there are noise cancelling headphones and some of the things in there are for children, but there is plenty of room to stuff other things in there. We encourage people to put other things in there that works for them.”
Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin said, “I have already had a situation as the sheriff where I think it would have benefitted. I had a child in my truck waiting for everybody else to respond while my officers were clearing a scene. He was autistic, and I had nothing to try to help him. I was excited when I heard what they were doing and bringing these by.”
APD Chief Floyd Johnson is excited to have the kits and hopes to work toward adding more of them within the department. He believes the kits are much needed.
“I have been doing this for forty years and dealt with this for years. Not every day but when we do, this gives us a tool for a favorable outcome. It’s a positive and gives us an area to work to deescalate it and give us some time to come up with some outs. It’s positive. It’s all positive,” Johnson said. “I can’t brag on this enough. I think we will find as we go forward, this will get more into fire and medical services. This is a tool where there is just not a substitute for. If we need more, we will find the money to go buy them.”
Providing Carter Kits for first-responders is something Autism Support of Alabama hopes to continue doing throughout the State of Alabama as part of their vision “to have every individual with autism be understood, be accepted, and supported in all community spaces.” To learn more about their mission visit autism-alabama.org
