Governor Kay Ivey has appointed David Puckett to serve as Limestone County District Judge.
The appointment letter from Ivey reads as follows:
"Dear Mr. Puckett:
By this letter, I hereby appoint you District Judge of the 39tll Judicial Circuit, effective immediately.
As one of my appointees, you will be making important decisions that directly affect the citizens of Alabama. I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my Administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama. Please plan to attend all meetings within reason, be a good steward of the taxpayers' money, and work in yow·position to instill trust in state government. The responsibility that comes with this appointment is not to be taken lightly. I trust that you will rise to the occasion and set a standard for others to follow.
I appreciate you serving in this capacity, and I am confident you will render valuable service to the citizens of Alabama.
Sincerely,
Kay Ivey
Governor"
The News Courier will update this story.
