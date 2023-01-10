Monday was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and Governor Ivey made a surprise visit to ALEA Headquarters to thank these members of the law enforcement community for their commitment to keeping Alabama safe. The governor’s drop by came during an operations meeting for the upcoming Inauguration events. The governor was certain to show her appreciation for Secretary Hal Taylor, all those at ALEA and other entities who are working to make sure Inauguration is safe for all in attendance.
Governor Ivey also offered the following quote:
“Every single person in every division of law enforcement puts their lives on the line each time they go to work. I am proud to celebrate them and their service always but especially today on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Public safety always has and always will be a priority of the Ivey Administration, and under my watch, we will continue to ensure Alabama is the safest place to live, work and raise a family.” – Governor Kay Ivey
Secretary Taylor also shared the following comment:
“Law enforcement truly has no greater friend than Governor Kay Ivey. During her administration, public safety has remained a top priority. Her unwavering commitment to support not only the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, but all law enforcement partners across the state, has boosted morale for the courageous men and women who serve. I am personally grateful for Governor Ivey’s steadfast support which has allowed this Agency to fulfill its core mission in every corner of the state and make measurable progress in the law enforcement support and public safety services we employ.” – ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor
