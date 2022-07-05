The Athens City Council appointed James Lucas to the vacant district three council seat at its last meeting. Lucas previously served on the Athens City School Board as the longest standing school board member in Alabama, having served from 1995 to 2022.
During his tenure, Lucas participated in over 400 school board meetings, where he held the positions of President, Vice President and School Board Member.
“That is one of the most difficult jobs — and unpaid – in the city,” Council President Chris Seibert said. “In Frank (Travis)’s last week with us, his request was that we appoint Mr. Lucas.”
In a social media statement, Athens City Schools announced, “we are so incredibly grateful to Mr. Lucas for his time, talent, and dedication to our #oneAthens students, families and employees. We know that he will do an amazing job in his new role as District 3 Councilman.”
The position had been vacant since April when former councilman Frank Travis succumbed to his battle with cancer.
This was not the first time Lucas considered applying for a vacant council position, however.
“When Jimmy Gill was in the position and passed, several people asked me to apply for it. I thought about it, but when I found out Frank Travis applied for it, I supported him and didn’t apply for it. After Frank got sick, he asked me to consider taking the position after he was gone. I told him not to talk like that but that I’d think about it. He told me to promise him I would, and I told him I would promise, I’d apply,” said Lucas.
Lucas looks forward to his work on the council and working with his constituents on projects meaningful to those in district three.
“I have to look into the projects that have already started and get acclimated to the city council. It’ll be different from the school board, because I’m representing the city of Athens. I have to come together with the people of this district and see what their needs and concerns are, then meet with the council and see what we can accomplish. I am willing to try to do what is best for the city of Athens and this district,” said Lucas.
Lucas, who already has a relationship with many of the members of the council, also looks forward to collaborating with his new colleagues.
“I feel good about it. I think we have some good people on the council. I’ve known some of them for many years. I look forward to working with them. It’s always some give or take. I only have one vote, but when I use my vote, I will use it to the best of my ability to make the decisions I have to make,” said Lucas.
Lucas will serve through 2025 to fulfill the term left vacant by Travis. Municipal elections for the mayor’s position and all five council positions will be in 2025.
