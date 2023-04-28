Fresh from winning three CMT Music Awards, country music superstar Jelly Roll, performed Wednesday night in Huntsville at the “Still Playin’ Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones” concert. As he travelled from Nashville to Huntsville, Jelly Roll and his crew made the decision to grab a late lunch at Mildred’s in Ardmore, quickly turning a normal afternoon into something truly special.
Mildred’s server Jennifer Girard couldn’t recall anyone else famous stopping by the popular country style buffet.
“They were driving down the road and the people that were with him said, ‘Hey! I bet that place is fire!” They stopped, turned around, and came back. They came on in and we all new who he was immediately,” Girard said.
Jelly Roll and his entourage arrived around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon – a time that is not very busy. They were there for less than half an hour but Jelly Roll did take time to greet his fans, pose for pictures, and sign autographs.
“He wasn’t bombarded by people. There was one customer in there that asked, ‘Hey, do you think that he might get a picture with me because my grandkids would think I was cool if I did that,” Girard said. “He took a picture with my customer for her grandkids. He was very, very nice.”
Girard described Jelly Roll as very humble and down to earth. She said, “He was just like a regular person. It was really cool.”
