Local pastor, Jerome Malone, has joined the Athens Arts League Board of Directors. “It is an honor and a privilege to have Pastor Malone as part of the Athens Arts League Board of Directors. I know that the rest of the Board feels the same way. We are looking forward to all of the things that are on the horizon,” Athens Arts League president Garth Lovvorn said.
Malone recently joined the Athens Arts League offering his expertise in organizational development particularly in planning for Scout Music House projects.
The historic Scout Music House was built in 1938 and is located on Washington Street in Downtown Athens. The house has been undergoing renovations and repairs over the past several months. The Scout Music House intends to be a cultural center for Limestone County where community members will be able to learn about local music history, music production, and the music business.
