Jessie Lynn Nichols of Prattville, Ala., was crowned Miss Rodeo USA 2022 at the 52nd Annual International Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Okla., on Jan. 16th. This annual event is sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association and The Miss Rodeo USA Association.
Nichols represented the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo and was one of 15 rodeo queen contestants vying for the title of Miss Rodeo USA. She is a member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, the daughter of Bryan and Sherri Nichols (native Oklahomans) and a graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Communications and Master of Science in Agri-Science Education. Jessie Lynn has also been accepted into Auburn University’s College of Education Career and Technical Education Ph.D. program.
“Being crowned Miss Rodeo USA is truly one of the highest honors of my life. I look forward to a fun-filled year with multiple opportunities to represent the sport of rodeo, to giving back to the sport that has given me a firm foundation, life experiences and much success and to inspiring others to get involved and follow their dreams.
Having the opportunity to serve as the official ambassador for the International Professional Rodeo Association will allow me the opportunity to give back to the sport of rodeo, its patrons, contestants, sponsors, and those who love the western way of life,” Miss Nichols said at the end of the weeklong pageant.
This genuine “cowgirl at heart” started her rodeo career at the age of 3 and has numerous national, regional and state titles, as well as numerous world qualifications to her name. During her formative years, Jessie Lynn was heavily involved in her local 4-H Equine Program and spent over 2,500 hours giving back to her community. She also credits the sport of rodeo for her unrivaled work ethic, drive, determination and love of country music, where she is a current member of the ACM, CMA and Recording Academy, as well as a multi-award-winning country music entertainer, songwriter and producer.
A coronation banquet honoring Jessie Lynn Nichols will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, from 5-8 p.m. at the Alabama Veterans Museum. Tickets for the event cost $25 with tables available for $300. The banquet will feature live music by Daniel Jones as well as a live and silent auction. RSVP is requested and tickets are available on the Miss Rodeo USA Facebook or at www.jessielynn.net.
