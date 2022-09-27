Athens High School recently announced the National Merit Scholarship Corporation awarded a Letter of Commendation to Jillian Manville.
Manville is one of 34,000 students across the nation recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation for exceptional academic promise based on her performance on the 2021 PSAT/NMSQT.
Students commended by the Corporation demonstrate outstanding potential for special scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses through the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
