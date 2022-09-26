FILE - Jimmie Johnson sits in his pit box before the final practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. Jimmie Johnson announced Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, that sponsor Carvana has agreed to fund next year's racing endeavors and the seven-time NASCAR champion will use the next few weeks to determine his 2023 schedule.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)