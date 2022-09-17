On Friday, the HEART Academy at Julian Newman will host a fall color run at 5:15 p.m.
There will be inflatables, food trucks, a silent auction, and grade level color runs. Friends and family of HEART students are welcome, and all proceeds benefit the HEART PTF.
“We have been strategizing and planning this event since early May. It was the idea and vision of our Principal, Sharla Birdsong,” said PTF President Meghan Chambless. The PTF Board “has been working closely with the faculty and parents of Julian Newman Elementary to make sure this event is a success and is super fun for our students.”
Vice President Courtney Smith, Secretary Leigh Ann Todd, and Treasurer Amanda Jones have worked diligently alongside Chambless and the HEART faculty to bring the color run to life.
“Our community has also contributed in a big way through silent auction donations and business sponsorships. We couldn’t do it without them,” said Chambless.
“The goal is first to enjoy a fun night together with our students, faculty, friends and families of Julian Newman Elementary,” said Chambless. The team hopes the color run will fund the PTF budget for the 2022-23 school year.
The large track at HEART will host the color run and will have “color stations, where color will be blasted on our participants by our teachers,” said Chambless. The participants can run or walk around the track as many loops as they want for 30 minutes and “get colored as many times as they would like.”
Several businesses around Athens are sponsoring the event.
“Our Partner in Education, Athens-Limestone Hospital, is sponsoring t-shirts for all of our students and faculty, and will have a tent set up for the Color Run,” said Chambless. “We are so grateful for their wonderful support of our school.”
Ramona J’s, Kona Ice, and Rita’s food trucks will be there, and there will be inflatables and a silent auction.
“We are so excited about the Color Run event and hope our students and their families will come and enjoy a fun time together,” said Chambless. “We can’t say thank you enough to our community for supporting our school and caring for our students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.