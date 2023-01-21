Three students from Mrs. Jennifer Persall’s Job Ready class at East Limestone High School had a wonderful opportunity to learn skills needed to succeed in retail management. Devin Howell, Luke Stutzman, and Emma Smith worked at TAB’s Market and assisted owner Lee Talbert and the staff on a busy “grocery day.”
The students learned the process of taking inventory and the rigors of convenience store management. Students helped stock the shelves and other tasks thus leaning valuable skills and helping TAB’s Market during a busy day.
