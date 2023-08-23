Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl has landed in Milwaukee, Wis., where he was officially seated on the Republican National Convention’s Committee on Arrangements, which is in charge of organizing the 2024 Convention. The committee will meet as part of a busy week for the Republican Party that also includes the RNC Summer Meeting and first GOP Presidential Debate of the 2024 election cycle.
The Committee on Arrangements oversees the organization and planning of all aspects of the Convention. Delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories will gather in Milwaukee from July 15–18, 2024 to officially select the Party’s nominees for President and Vice President.
“I am honored to have been selected to serve on the Convention’s Committee on Arrangements, and am excited about the opportunity to represent the State of Alabama at the national level. All eyes are going to be on Wednesday’s presidential debate, and the convention coming up next year. My goal is to represent Alabama and the Republican Party well as we stand strong for conservative values and fight to take America back from the Democrat Party and their leftist agenda.
“I look forward to serving with the other members of the committee, as we put our time and talents together to make sure this historic convention is both memorable and effective. It’s time to cut inflation through fiscal responsibility, protect our children from woke policies, and defend the rights and freedoms of every American citizen. I will do all I can to ensure that message is on full display at the 2024 Republican National Convention,” said Chairman Wahl.
The RNC Summer Meeting runs from Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 through Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.